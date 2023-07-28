First Capital: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CORYDON, Ind. (AP) — CORYDON, Ind. (AP) — First Capital Inc. (FCAP) on Friday reported net income of $2.7 million…

First Capital Inc. (FCAP) on Friday reported net income of $2.7 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Corydon, Indiana-based company said it had profit of 82 cents.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $12.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $10.2 million.

