Live Radio
Home » Latest News » First Capital: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

First Capital: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 28, 2023, 5:17 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CORYDON, Ind. (AP) — CORYDON, Ind. (AP) — First Capital Inc. (FCAP) on Friday reported net income of $2.7 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Corydon, Indiana-based company said it had profit of 82 cents.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $12.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $10.2 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FCAP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FCAP

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up