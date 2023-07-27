Live Radio
First Business Financial Services: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 27, 2023, 4:36 PM

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — MADISON, Wis. (AP) — First Business Financial Services Inc. (FBIZ) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $8.3 million.

The Madison, Wisconsin-based bank said it had earnings of 98 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1 per share.

The bank holding company for First Business Bank and First Business Bank-Milwaukee posted revenue of $54.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $35.1 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

