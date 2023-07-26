First Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (AP) — SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (AP) — First Bancorp (FBNC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $29.4…

The bank, based in Southern Pines, North Carolina, said it had earnings of 71 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 74 cents per share.

The bank holding company for First Bank posted revenue of $135.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $101.2 million, which also fell short of Street forecasts.

