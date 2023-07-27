Live Radio
First American Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 27, 2023, 6:48 AM

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — First American Financial Corp. (FAF) on Thursday reported profit of $138.5 million in its second quarter.

The Santa Ana, California-based company said it had net income of $1.33 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.35 per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $1.65 billion in the period.

_____

