Federated Hermes: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — Federated Hermes, Inc. (FHI) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $72.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Pittsburgh-based company said it had net income of 81 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 80 cents per share.

The one of the nation’s largest managers of money market funds posted revenue of $433.2 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $392.7 million.

