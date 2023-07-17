FB Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — FB Financial Corp. (FBK) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $35.3 million.…

The bank, based in Nashville, Tennessee, said it had earnings of 75 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 77 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 66 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $194 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $125.4 million, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $127.4 million.

