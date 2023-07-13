Fastenal: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WINONA, Minn. (AP) — WINONA, Minn. (AP) — Fastenal Co. (FAST) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $298 million.…

WINONA, Minn. (AP) — WINONA, Minn. (AP) — Fastenal Co. (FAST) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $298 million.

On a per-share basis, the Winona, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of 52 cents.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 52 cents per share.

The maker of industrial and construction fasteners posted revenue of $1.88 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.89 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FAST at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FAST

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.