Farmland Partners: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI) on Wednesday reported a loss in a key measure in its second quarter. The results did not meet Wall Street expectations.

The real estate investment trust, based in Denver, said it had a funds from operations loss of $1.1 million, or 2 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 1 cent per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $7 million, or 12 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust specializing in farmland, based in Denver, posted revenue of $11.6 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $12 million.

