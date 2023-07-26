Farmers National: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CANFIELD, Ohio (AP) — CANFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $15…

CANFIELD, Ohio (AP) — CANFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $15 million.

The bank, based in Canfield, Ohio, said it had earnings of 40 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 41 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 42 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $62.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $44 million, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $46.9 million.

