Expro Group Holdings: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) on Thursday reported profit of $9.3 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of 8 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and severance costs, came to 17 cents per share.

The oil and gas pipe provider posted revenue of $396.9 million in the period.

Expro Group Holdings expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.45 billion to $1.55 billion.

