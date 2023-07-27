ExlService Holdings: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — ExlService Holdings Inc. (EXLS) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $49.1…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — ExlService Holdings Inc. (EXLS) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $49.1 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of $1.46 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.82 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.67 per share.

The provider of outsourcing services posted revenue of $405 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $400 million.

ExlService Holdings expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.90 to $7.05 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.61 billion to $1.63 billion.

