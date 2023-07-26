Evertec: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Evertec Inc. (EVTC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit…

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Evertec Inc. (EVTC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $28.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Juan, Puerto Rico-based company said it had net income of 43 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 71 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 66 cents per share.

The payment processing company posted revenue of $167.1 million in the period.

Evertec expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.75 to $2.83 per share, with revenue in the range of $652 million to $658 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EVTC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EVTC

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.