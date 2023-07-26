Everest Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Everest Group, Ltd. (EG) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $670…

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Everest Group, Ltd. (EG) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $670 million.

The Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had profit of $16.26 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $15.21 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $11.10 per share.

The reinsurance company posted revenue of $3.65 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.61 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EG

