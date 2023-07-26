Evercore: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Evercore Inc. (EVR) on Wednesday reported net income of $37.2 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Evercore Inc. (EVR) on Wednesday reported net income of $37.2 million in its second quarter.

The company, based in New York, said it had earnings of 95 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 96 cents per share.

The investment bank posted revenue of $503.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $503.6 million, which did not meet Street forecasts.

