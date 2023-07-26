Euronet Worldwide: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — Euronet Worldwide Inc. (EEFT) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $86.1…

LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — Euronet Worldwide Inc. (EEFT) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $86.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Leawood, Kansas-based company said it had net income of $1.65. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.03 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.01 per share.

The electronic payments and transactions processor posted revenue of $939.1 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $922.3 million.

