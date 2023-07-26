Essa Bancorp: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

STROUDSBURG, Pa. (AP) — STROUDSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Essa Bancorp Inc. (ESSA) on Wednesday reported profit of $4.4 million in…

STROUDSBURG, Pa. (AP) — STROUDSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Essa Bancorp Inc. (ESSA) on Wednesday reported profit of $4.4 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 45 cents.

The bank posted revenue of $23.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $17.2 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ESSA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ESSA

