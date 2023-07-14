Ericsson: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

STOCKHOLM (AP) — STOCKHOLM (AP) — Ericsson (ERIC) on Friday reported a loss of $65.2 million in its second quarter.…

STOCKHOLM (AP) — STOCKHOLM (AP) — Ericsson (ERIC) on Friday reported a loss of $65.2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Stockholm-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and amortization costs, were 7 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 5 cents per share.

The telecommunications equipment provider posted revenue of $6.12 billion in the period, meeting Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ERIC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ERIC

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.