Equinor: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

STAVANGER NORWAY, Norway (AP) — STAVANGER NORWAY, Norway (AP) — Equinor ASA (EQNR) on Wednesday reported net income of $1.82…

STAVANGER NORWAY, Norway (AP) — STAVANGER NORWAY, Norway (AP) — Equinor ASA (EQNR) on Wednesday reported net income of $1.82 billion in its second quarter.

The Stavanger Norway, Norway-based company said it had profit of 60 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 74 cents per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $22.87 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EQNR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EQNR

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.