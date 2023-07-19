Equifax: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Equifax Inc. (EFX) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $138.3 million. The Atlanta-based company…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Equifax Inc. (EFX) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $138.3 million.

The Atlanta-based company said it had profit of $1.12 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.71 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.67 per share.

The credit reporting company posted revenue of $1.32 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

For the current quarter ending in September, Equifax expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.72 to $1.82. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.68.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.32 billion to $1.34 billion for the fiscal third quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $1.21 billion.

Equifax expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.85 to $7.10 per share, with revenue ranging from $5.27 billion to $5.33 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EFX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EFX

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.