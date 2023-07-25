Live Radio
Enterprise Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 25, 2023, 5:29 PM

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Enterprise Bancorp Inc. (EBTC) on Tuesday reported net income of $9.7 million in its second quarter.

The bank, based in Lowell, Massachusetts, said it had earnings of 79 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $51.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $40.9 million, topping Street forecasts.

