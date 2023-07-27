Ensign Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. (AP) — SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. (AP) — The Ensign Group Inc. (ENSG) on Thursday reported…

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. (AP) — SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. (AP) — The Ensign Group Inc. (ENSG) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $64 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Juan Capistrano, California-based company said it had profit of $1.12. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.16 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.14 per share.

The provider of nursing and rehabilitative care services posted revenue of $921.3 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $910 million.

Ensign Group expects full-year earnings to be $4.70 to $4.78 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.69 billion to $3.73 billion.

