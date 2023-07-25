Enova International: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Enova International Inc. (ENVA) on Tuesday reported net income of $48.1 million in its…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Enova International Inc. (ENVA) on Tuesday reported net income of $48.1 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had net income of $1.50. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.72 per share.

The online financial services company posted revenue of $499.4 million in the period.

