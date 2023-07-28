Eni SpA: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ROME ITALY, Italy (AP) — ROME ITALY, Italy (AP) — Eni SpA (E) on Friday reported net income of $320…

ROME ITALY, Italy (AP) — ROME ITALY, Italy (AP) — Eni SpA (E) on Friday reported net income of $320 million in its second quarter.

The Rome Italy, Italy-based company said it had profit of 17 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.24 per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $21.57 billion in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on E at https://www.zacks.com/ap/E

