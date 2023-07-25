Encore Wire: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MCKINNEY, Texas (AP) — MCKINNEY, Texas (AP) — Encore Wire Corp. (WIRE) on Tuesday reported net income of $104.7 million…

MCKINNEY, Texas (AP) — MCKINNEY, Texas (AP) — Encore Wire Corp. (WIRE) on Tuesday reported net income of $104.7 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the McKinney, Texas-based company said it had profit of $6.01.

The copper wire maker posted revenue of $636.5 million in the period.

