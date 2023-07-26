Employers Holdings: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RENO, Nev. (AP) — RENO, Nev. (AP) — Employers Holdings Inc. (EIG) on Wednesday reported earnings of $34.9 million in…

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Employers Holdings Inc. (EIG) on Wednesday reported earnings of $34.9 million in its second quarter.

The Reno, Nevada-based company said it had profit of $1.30 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.17 per share.

The provider of workers-compensation insurance posted revenue of $215.2 million in the period.

