Empire State Realty Trust: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 26, 2023, 5:28 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter.

The real estate investment trust, based in New York, said it had funds from operations of $69.2 million, or 26 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $21.9 million, or 14 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in New York, posted revenue of $190.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $154.6 million.

Empire State Realty Trust expects full-year funds from operations in the range of 83 cents to 86 cents per share.

