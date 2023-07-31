Elme: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WASHINGTON (AP) — WASHINGTON (AP) — Elme Communities (ELME) on Monday reported a key measure of profitability in its second…

WASHINGTON (AP) — WASHINGTON (AP) — Elme Communities (ELME) on Monday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter. The results matched Wall Street expectations.

The real estate investment trust, based in Washington, said it had funds from operations of $21.4 million, or 24 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 24 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $2.6 million, or 3 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in Washington, posted revenue of $56.6 million in the period, also matching Street forecasts.

Elme expects full-year funds from operations in the range of 96 cents to $1 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ELME at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ELME

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.