Elevance Health: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $1.85 billion.

The Indianapolis-based company said it had net income of $7.79 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $9.04 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 17 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $8.82 per share.

The health insurer posted revenue of $43.67 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $43.38 billion, also topping Street forecasts. Fourteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $41.52 billion.

