Element Solutions: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Element Solutions Inc (ESI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $29.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based company said it had net income of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 31 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 31 cents per share.

The specialty chemical and printing products posted revenue of $586.1 million in the period.

Element Solutions expects full-year earnings to be $1.30 per share.

