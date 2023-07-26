Edwards Lifesciences: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Live Radio
The Associated Press

July 26, 2023, 4:39 PM

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (EW) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $307.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Irvine, California-based company said it had net income of 50 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to 66 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 65 cents per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $1.53 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.51 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Edwards Lifesciences expects its per-share earnings to range from 55 cents to 61 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.44 billion to $1.52 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

Edwards Lifesciences expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.50 to $2.60 per share, with revenue ranging from $5.9 billion to $6.1 billion.

