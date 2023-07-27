Edison International: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ROSEMEAD, Calif. (AP) — ROSEMEAD, Calif. (AP) — Edison International (EIX) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $409 million.…

ROSEMEAD, Calif. (AP) — ROSEMEAD, Calif. (AP) — Edison International (EIX) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $409 million.

On a per-share basis, the Rosemead, California-based company said it had net income of 92 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.01 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 93 cents per share.

The electric power provider posted revenue of $3.96 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.27 billion.

Edison International expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.55 to $4.85 per share.

