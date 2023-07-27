Eastman Chemical: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (AP) — KINGSPORT, Tenn. (AP) — Eastman Chemical Co. (EMN) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $272…

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (AP) — KINGSPORT, Tenn. (AP) — Eastman Chemical Co. (EMN) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $272 million.

On a per-share basis, the Kingsport, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of $2.27. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.99 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.95 per share.

The specialty chemicals maker posted revenue of $2.32 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.56 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EMN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EMN

