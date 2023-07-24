Dynex Capital: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) on Monday reported profit of $54.3…

Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) on Monday reported profit of $54.3 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Glen Allen, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 96 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 27 cents per share.

The mortgage real estate investment trust posted revenue of $42.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was -$2.9 million.

