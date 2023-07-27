DTE Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DETROIT (AP) — DETROIT (AP) — DTE Energy Co. (DTE) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $201 million. On…

DETROIT (AP) — DETROIT (AP) — DTE Energy Co. (DTE) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $201 million.

On a per-share basis, the Detroit-based company said it had profit of 97 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 99 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 89 cents per share.

DTE Energy expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.09 to $6.40 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DTE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DTE

