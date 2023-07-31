Dril-Quip: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Dril-Quip Inc. (DRQ) on Monday reported profit of $3.5 million in its second quarter.…

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of 10 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 3 cents per share.

The maker of offshore drilling and production equipment posted revenue of $89.6 million in the period.

