Dow Inc.: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) — MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) — Dow Inc. (DOW) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $485 million.…

MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) — MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) — Dow Inc. (DOW) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $485 million.

On a per-share basis, the Midland, Michigan-based company said it had profit of 68 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and non-recurring costs, came to 75 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 70 cents per share.

The materials science posted revenue of $11.42 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $11.37 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DOW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DOW

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.