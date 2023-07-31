Douglas Dynamics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Douglas Dynamics Inc. (PLOW) on Monday reported earnings of $24 million in its second…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Douglas Dynamics Inc. (PLOW) on Monday reported earnings of $24 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had profit of $1.01. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.11 per share.

The snowplow maker posted revenue of $207.3 million in the period.

Douglas Dynamics expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.55 to $2 per share, with revenue in the range of $620 million to $650 million.

