Domino’s Pizza: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $109.4 million.

The Ann Arbor, Michigan-based company said it had net income of $3.08 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.04 per share.

The pizza chain posted revenue of $1.02 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.06 billion.

