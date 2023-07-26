Live Radio
Doctor Reddy’s: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 26, 2023, 8:55 AM

HYDERABAD, India (AP) — HYDERABAD, India (AP) — Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. (RDY) on Wednesday reported net income of $170.7 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hyderabad, India-based company said it had net income of $1.03.

The pharmaceutical posted revenue of $820.2 million in the period.

