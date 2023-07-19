Discover: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RIVERWOODS, Ill. (AP) — RIVERWOODS, Ill. (AP) — Discover Financial Services (DFS) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $901…

RIVERWOODS, Ill. (AP) — RIVERWOODS, Ill. (AP) — Discover Financial Services (DFS) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $901 million.

On a per-share basis, the Riverwoods, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $3.54.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 17 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.66 per share.

The credit card issuer and lender posted revenue of $4.99 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $3.88 billion, which beat Street forecasts. Seventeen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.87 billion.

