Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Dime Community: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Dime Community: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 28, 2023, 6:01 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. (AP) — HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. (AP) — Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (DCOM) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $27.5 million.

The bank, based in Hauppauge, New York, said it had earnings of 66 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 68 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 59 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $162.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $90.6 million, also exceeding Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DCOM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DCOM

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up