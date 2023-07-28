Dime Community: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. (AP) — HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. (AP) — Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (DCOM) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of…

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. (AP) — HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. (AP) — Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (DCOM) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $27.5 million.

The bank, based in Hauppauge, New York, said it had earnings of 66 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 68 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 59 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $162.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $90.6 million, also exceeding Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DCOM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DCOM

