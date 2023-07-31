Diamondback: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $556…

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $556 million.

On a per-share basis, the Midland, Texas-based company said it had net income of $3.05. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $3.68 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.92 per share.

The energy exploration and production company posted revenue of $1.92 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.91 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FANG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FANG

