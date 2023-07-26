Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Deutsche Bank: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Deutsche Bank: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 26, 2023, 5:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Deutsche Bank AG (DB) on Wednesday reported net income of $437.6 million in its second quarter.

The bank, based in Frankfurt, Germany, said it had earnings of 21 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $15.74 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $8.06 billion, surpassing Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DB

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up