Delta: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $1.83 billion. On…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $1.83 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of $2.84. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.68 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.42 per share.

The airline posted revenue of $15.58 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $14.99 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Delta expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.20 to $2.50.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $6 to $7 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DAL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DAL

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.