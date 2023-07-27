Deckers: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GOLETA, Calif. (AP) — GOLETA, Calif. (AP) — Deckers Outdoor Corp. (DECK) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of…

GOLETA, Calif. (AP) — GOLETA, Calif. (AP) — Deckers Outdoor Corp. (DECK) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $55.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Goleta, California-based company said it had net income of $2.41.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.22 per share.

The maker of Ugg footwear posted revenue of $675.8 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $667.4 million.

Deckers expects full-year earnings to be $21.75 to $22.25 per share, with revenue expected to be $3.98 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DECK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DECK

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.