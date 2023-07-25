Danaher: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WASHINGTON (AP) — WASHINGTON (AP) — Danaher Corp. (DHR) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $1.11 billion. On a per-share…

WASHINGTON (AP) — WASHINGTON (AP) — Danaher Corp. (DHR) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $1.11 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Washington-based company said it had net income of $1.49. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.05 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2 per share.

The industrial and medical device maker posted revenue of $7.16 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.1 billion.

