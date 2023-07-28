Dana: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MAUMEE, Ohio (AP) — MAUMEE, Ohio (AP) — Dana Inc. (DAN) on Friday reported second-quarter profit of $30 million. On…

MAUMEE, Ohio (AP) — MAUMEE, Ohio (AP) — Dana Inc. (DAN) on Friday reported second-quarter profit of $30 million.

On a per-share basis, the Maumee, Ohio-based company said it had profit of 21 cents. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses and non-recurring costs, were 37 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 16 cents per share.

The automotive equipment supplier posted revenue of $2.75 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.73 billion.

Dana expects full-year earnings in the range of 65 cents to $1.05 per share, with revenue in the range of $10.45 billion to $10.95 billion.

