DallasNews: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — DallasNews Corporation (DALN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $868,000 in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents.

The newspaper publisher posted revenue of $36 million in the period.

