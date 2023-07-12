Live Radio
Daktronics: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 12, 2023, 7:44 AM

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Daktronics Inc. (DAKT) on Wednesday reported profit of $21.4 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Brookings, South Dakota-based company said it had net income of 47 cents per share.

The video display maker posted revenue of $209.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $6.8 million, or 15 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $754.2 million.

