D.R. Horton: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $1.34 billion.

The Arlington, Texas-based company said it had net income of $3.90 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 17 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.82 per share.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $9.73 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Sixteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.35 billion.

D.R. Horton expects full-year revenue in the range of $34.7 billion to $35.1 billion.

